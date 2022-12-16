Florida State faces St. John's (NY)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (10-1, 1-0 Big East) vs. Florida State Seminoles (3-9, 1-1 ACC) Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Florida State Seminoles face the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The Seminoles have a 2-8 record in non-conference play. Florida State gives up 71.7 points and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The Red Storm have a 9-1 record against non-conference oppponents. St. John’s (NY) is fifth in the Big East with 16.1 assists per game led by Posh Alexander averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Green Jr. averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Matthew Cleveland is shooting 46.0% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

David Jones is shooting 40.8% and averaging 15.0 points for the Red Storm. Joel Soriano is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 78.1 points, 39.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

