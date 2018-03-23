Gonzaga may have been the higher seed in its NCAA tournament matchup with Florida State on Thursday night, but Mark Few knew what his fourth-seeded Bulldogs were in for when they faced the ninth-seeded Seminoles.

“Physically, probably easily the most physically imposing and athletically gifted team we’ve faced maybe in the 20 years I’ve been head coach, I would say,” Few said Wednesday. “Just the bodies, the size, the length, and the athleticism is really impressive, and the amount of pressure they can bring, just the size and athleticism and the voracity they go to the offensive glass, and the way they drive downhill.

“It’s impressive.”

Florida State’s size, length and athleticism bothered Gonzaga from start to finish Thursday night, allowing the Seminoles to dominate the interior and lead them to a 75-60 upset victory over the Bulldogs in the West Region semifinals.

The victory sent Florida State (23-11) to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1993 — a team that featured Charlie Ward, Sam Cassell and Bob Sura — where it will face third-seeded Michigan for a chance to go to the program’s first Final Four in more than 50 years.

Gonzaga, on the other hand, saw its dreams of making it back to the Final Four for a second straight season dissipate.

The Bulldogs (32-5) were missing sophomore forward Killian Tillie, who sat out Thursday’s game after aggravating a hip injury. Though he was ably replaced in the starting lineup by sophomore forward Rui Hachimura, who led Gonzaga with 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds, this was one game, in particular, in which the Bulldogs needed all the size they could get.

Although Gonzaga won the rebounding battle 42-40, there was no question which was the more dominant team inside. Florida State had more points in the paint (38-22), blocks (9-2), steals (8-5), and assists (19-7) and the better field goal percentage (46.6 to 33.9), a statistical edge that was reflected in the final score line.

An 18-5 run for Florida State in the first half put the Seminoles up 23-11 — only to be answered by a 15-0 Gonzaga run that put the Bulldogs up 26-23 after a Josh Perkins three-pointer with 6:30 remaining in the first half.

But after the two teams went back and forth over the next few minutes, Florida State closed the half with an 8-0 run to take a 41-32 lead into the halftime break.

From there, the game remained in a holding pattern. Gonzaga fell behind by 13 points early in the second half but quickly pulled back to within five on another Perkins jumper with 15:29 to go in the game.

Florida State’s lead then vacillated between four and nine points for the next 11 minutes — never getting small enough for Gonzaga to make it a one-possession game or big enough for the Seminoles to feel as if they had the game won.

That changed, though, when a layup by Terance Mann — who was Florida State’s lone player in double figures with 18 points — and Phil Cofer’s dunk on back-to-back possessions made it 66-55 in favor of Florida State with four minutes remaining.

Gonzaga never threatened again, and Florida State was soon celebrating an upset few saw coming — one that allowed the Seminoles to reach a place they rarely have before.