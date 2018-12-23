TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State has hired former Houston assistant Kendal Briles as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Florida State announced Briles’ hiring on Sunday. Terms weren’t disclosed.

Briles resigned Saturday after Houston (8-5) finished the season with a 70-14 loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl. The Cougars were No. 4 in the Football Bowl Subdivision in scoring (46.4 points per game) and No. 6 in total offense (528.6 yards per game) in the regular season.

The 36-year-old Briles has been an assistant coach at Florida Atlantic (2017) and Baylor (2008-16), and he has spent the last four seasons as offensive coordinator. FSU said Briles would have “primary play-calling duties” under coach Willie Taggart.

Briles was on staff at Baylor when his father, Art, was fired because of allegations of sexual assault by football players. Kendal Briles remained on staff after Baylor fired his father in 2016.

