Florida State hosts Edwards and Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (14-10, 7-6 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (8-16, 6-7 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays the Florida State Seminoles after Jesse Edwards scored 27 points in Syracuse’s 77-68 victory over the Boston College Eagles. The Seminoles have gone 5-7 at home. Florida State is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Orange have gone 7-6 against ACC opponents. Syracuse is fourth in the ACC with 14.8 assists per game led by Judah Mintz averaging 4.4.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Warley is averaging 6.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Seminoles. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 15.1 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Edwards is averaging 14 points, 10 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Orange. Joseph Girard III is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Orange: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

