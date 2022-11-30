Florida State hosts No. 5 Purdue following Edey's 21-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) at Florida State Seminoles (1-7)
The Boilermakers play their first true road game after going 6-0 to start the season. Purdue is the Big Ten leader with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Edey averaging 7.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mills is shooting 43.5% and averaging 12.6 points for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Florida State.
Edey is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 12.0 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 11.3 points for Purdue.
