Florida State hosts Notre Dame after Green's 30-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-4, 0-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (3-10, 1-1 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Florida State takes on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Darin Green Jr. scored 30 points in Florida State’s 93-79 loss to the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm. The Seminoles have gone 3-4 at home. Florida State gives up 73.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.9 points per game.

The Fighting Irish play their first true road game after going 7-4 to begin the season. Notre Dame is 3-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Seminoles and Fighting Irish match up Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam’Ron Fletcher is averaging 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Seminoles. Green is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Advertisement

Nate Laszewski is averaging 15.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Cormac Ryan is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article