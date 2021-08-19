Florida State will play five teams that are ranked in the AP Top 25’s preseason top 15, beginning with No. 9 Notre Dame on Sept. 5 in Tallahassee. The Seminoles will also play No. 3 Clemson, No. 10 North Carolina and No. 13 Florida on the road as well as a home game with No. 14 Miami. Florida State does play four of its first five games at home with a chance to build some momentum with its first three ACC games (Wake Forest, Louisville and Syracuse).