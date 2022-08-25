Florida State opens Year 3 under Norvell vs. Duquesne

Duquesne (0-0) at Florida State (0-0), 5 p.m. ET (ACC Network)
KEY MATCHUP
Florida State is breakingin four transfer wide receivers: Mycah Pittman (Oregon), Johnny Wilson (Arizona State), Deuce Spann (Illinois) and Winston Wright Jr. (West Virginia). The receiving group lacked game-breaking talent in 2021, but the transfers could bring welcome production. Duquesne allowed just 207.9 passing yards per game, and the Dukes return all-NEC free safety Jeremiah Josephs.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Florida State: Linebacker Tatum Bethune had 108 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions in 2021 at UCF before transferring to Florida State. Bethune elevates a linebacking corps that has struggled in recent years.
Duquesne: Senior nose tackle Maxi Hradecny, who is from Vienna, Austria, is a two-time all-conference player. The 6-foot-2, 315-pound Hradecny had four sacks in 2021.
FACTS & FIGURES
This is the Seminoles’ earliest home game in program history and earliest opener since Aug. 24, 2002, against Iowa State in Kansas City. … Coach Jerry Schmitt has led Duquesne to 11 conference titles in 18 seasons at the school … The Dukes were picked to finish second in the NEC preseason coaches poll … Florida State has scored on 34 straight red zone trips, the fifth-longest streak in the ACC dating to the 2004 season.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF