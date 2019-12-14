“These last three years have been incredible, and I am so appreciative that the FSU family welcomed a kid from Mississippi with open arms,” Akers wrote on Twitter.

Akers had 231 carries, a career high for one season along with his yardage and touchdown totals. He finishes his Florida State career with 2,875 rushing yards (sixth on the Seminoles’ career rushing list) and 27 touchdowns. He also had 69 career receptions for 486 yards and seven touchdowns.

AD

Interim head Coach Odell Haggins also said senior quarterback Alex Hornibrook and senior linebacker Dontavious Jackson would not be with the team in preparations for the bowl game and instead are working toward their pro futures.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD