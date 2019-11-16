Blackman tossed a 69-yard touchdown pass to Tamorrion Terry and a 39-yard touchdown pass to Tre’Shaun Harrison as the Seminoles racked up 550 yards on offense.
Laborn had had 12 carries for 55 yards, filling in for injured tailback Cam Akers (hand).
Hamsah Nasirildeen also had an 80-yard interception return for a touchdown.
KHA’Darris Davis threw for 262 yards, including a 34-yard TD pass to Jahod Booker for the Hornets (5-5).
UP NEXT
Alabama State plays host to Prairie View A&M on Nov. 28.
Florida State plays at Florida on Nov. 30.
