Florida State Seminoles play the St. John's (NY) Red Storm

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (10-1, 1-0 Big East) vs. Florida State Seminoles (3-9, 1-1 ACC) Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida State -6; over/under is 152 BOTTOM LINE: The St. John’s (NY) Red Storm and the Florida State Seminoles square off at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

The Seminoles are 2-8 in non-conference play. Florida State has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Red Storm have a 9-1 record against non-conference oppponents. St. John’s (NY) averages 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 13.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Green Jr. is averaging 12.8 points for the Seminoles. Cam’Ron Fletcher is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Joel Soriano is averaging 14.5 points and 12.6 rebounds for the Red Storm. David Jones is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 78.1 points, 39.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article