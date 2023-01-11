Florida State takes on Wake Forest after Cleveland's 21-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida State Seminoles (5-11, 3-2 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-5, 3-2 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wake Forest -7.5; over/under is 150.5 BOTTOM LINE: Florida State visits the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Matthew Cleveland scored 21 points in Florida State’s 75-64 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Demon Deacons are 8-0 in home games. Wake Forest scores 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Seminoles are 3-2 against conference opponents. Florida State is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Demon Deacons and Seminoles face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damari Monsanto is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, while averaging 11.6 points. Tyree Appleby is shooting 48.9% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Darin Green Jr. averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Cleveland is averaging 14.4 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

