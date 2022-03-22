She was elected president of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association in 2013 and served until 2015. She was The Associated Press coach of the year in 2015.

“It’s been a joy and a privilege to be the head coach at Florida State University,” Semrau said. “The excellent camaraderie of the coaches I worked with at FSU shaped me. I still remember on my interview Coach Bowden sitting with me and telling me that we could do this; and that he would help me. And he did. More than I could have imagined.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Semrau wrapped up her 24th season with the Seminoles in 2021-22, guiding Florida State to its ninth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

“It is hard to put into a few words just what Sue Semrau has meant to our athletics program, our university and the women she has inspired over her career,” athletic director Michael Alford. “Sue has represented Florida State masterfully for the last 25 years and we will always be grateful.”

Semrau took a leave of absence last season to care for her mother, who had cancer, and associate head coach Brooke Wyckoff filled in as interim head coach.