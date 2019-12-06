“I was totally shocked,” Donovan said. “It was really emotional. I didn’t anticipate this. I’m thankful, I’m honored and just incredibly humbled by it all.”

Donovan made basketball matter at Florida, leading the Gators to a 467-185 record before leaving to take over the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015.

Former Florida athletic director Jeremy Foley hired Donovan in 1996, and current AD Scott Stricklin said naming the court after Donovan was “just an obvious way to honor him.”

“What Billy accomplished here no one ever could have anticipated,” Foley said. “There’s probably a whole generation that thinks Florida basketball has always been on the map. Is that true? The answer to that question is ‘no.’ Pockets of success, yes. But then he came in here and built a program that is recognized as a national brand.”

