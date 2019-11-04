Florida, which called its new policy a “pilot program,” is incorporating conference-wide alcohol management rules that include:
— Alcohol will be sold and dispensed only at designated stationary locations.
— Alcohol will not be sold by vendors within seating areas.
— An identification check will be required to prevent sales to minors.
— Alcohol sales are limited to beer and wine only.
— Fans, with valid and legal IDs, will be permitted to only buy a maximum of two drinks at a time.
— Alcohol must be dispensed into cups.
— Serving staff will be trained to handle high-risk situations.
— Alcohol sales will stop at the start of the second half.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.