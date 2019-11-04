Florida, which called its new policy a “pilot program,” is incorporating conference-wide alcohol management rules that include:

— Alcohol will be sold and dispensed only at designated stationary locations.

— Alcohol will not be sold by vendors within seating areas.

— An identification check will be required to prevent sales to minors.

AD

— Alcohol sales are limited to beer and wine only.

— Fans, with valid and legal IDs, will be permitted to only buy a maximum of two drinks at a time.

— Alcohol must be dispensed into cups.

— Serving staff will be trained to handle high-risk situations.

— Alcohol sales will stop at the start of the second half.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD