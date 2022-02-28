The Gators have gone 8-8 against SEC opponents. Florida has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Gators won the last matchup 61-42 on Jan. 22. Tyree Appleby scored 11 points to help lead the Gators to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Pippen is shooting 43.3% and averaging 20.2 points for the Commodores. Jordan Wright is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.
Colin Castleton is averaging 16 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Gators. Appleby is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida.
LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.
Gators: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.
