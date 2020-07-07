Mann should get a shot at playing the point, although Florida also has sophomore Ques Glover and former Cleveland State standout Tyree Appleby at the all-important position. Appleby averaged 17.2 points and 5.9 assists in 2018-19 and should seemingly be a better fit than Nembhard in White’s tweaked offense that looks to be faster paced.
Two Florida starters — guard Scottie Lewis and forward Keyontae Johnson — decided to stay in college after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the postseason.
The Gators finished 19-12 last season and were in position to make the NCAA Tournament for a fourth consecutive year.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.