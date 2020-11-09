The 6-foot-6 junior from Philadelphia has 24 receptions for 414 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns. His play has been instrumental in making the Gators (4-1) one of the most dynamic offenses in the Southeastern Conference and in the country. Florida ranks 11th nationally in scoring (42.4 points a game) and 17th in total offense (495.4 yards).

Pitts opened eyes by scoring six touchdowns in the first two games and has commanded double teams and bracket coverage since, creating more one-on-one opportunities for teammates Kadarius Toney, Trevon Grimes and Justin Shorter.

“We’ve got a lot of playmakers on the field and we’re going to get the job done no matter what,” said quarterback Kyle Trask, who has 22 touchdown passes and three interceptions through five games.

If Pitts can’t play against the Razorbacks (3-3), Kemore Gamble and Keon Zipperer would fill his role.

“We’ve always had guys who have that next-man-up mentality,” Mullen said Monday. “Kyle is a great player. They know it. We feature him. You look, he goes out and Kemore has a great game. Zip has a catch and a long run afterward. He did a great job blocking. They executed really well out there on the field.

“To me, those guys have just got to come up and we’re going to run our offense. It’s their opportunity to go make plays, their opportunity to go show what they can do out there on the field.”

Also on the injury front, linebacker Jeremiah Moon (foot) is doubtful and safety Stewart Reese (shoulder) is questionable.

Arkansas, meanwhile, could be without coach Sam Pittman after he tested positive for COVID-19, part of a messy Monday that also saw the SEC postpone the Auburn-Mississippi State game because of an outbreak within the Bulldogs’ program. Texas A&M and LSU also are dealing with new coronavirus cases.

Mullen expressed optimism that Pittman’s case wouldn’t turn into an outbreak that threatens Saturday’s game in the Swamp.

“You certainly hope for Arkansas they’re able to get through it,” Mullen said. “That’s kind of how the year is right now. So hopefully it’s a very isolated deal for them and for their team. We went through it. It’s a really hard deal for the team with everything going on.

“So hopefully they’re able to get through it. If not, we got to try to jumble some things around. I’m sure they’ll let us know here pretty quickly. We’ll go out and play whoever we have to play.”

