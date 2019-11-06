Brandon Johnson had eight rebounds for Western Michigan. Jason Whitens added six rebounds.
A.J. Lawson had 21 points for the Cowboys. Shamarkus Kennedy added 15 points and 13 rebounds. Dru Kuxhausen had 10 points.
Western Michigan plays at Milwaukee on Saturday. McNeese State plays at Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.