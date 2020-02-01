Maine (6-16, 2-6) came back to tie 33-33 with 9:41 remaining but Flowers scored 10 straight points, igniting a 22-12 run for the Hawks, who have won three in a row. Malik Ellison added 13 points and two steaks for Hartford and Miroslav Stafl added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Hartford scored 15 points off 15 Maine turnovers while committing a season-low nine turnovers.

Sergio El Darwich led the Black Bears with 15 points. Maine’s top scorer Andrew Fleming (15 ppg) scored six on 3-of-11 shooting.

Hartford plays Maryland-Baltimore County on the road on Wednesday. Maine plays Vermont on the road on Wednesday.

