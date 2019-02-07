NEW YORK — Sophomore Tyrn Flowers finished with 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals and LIU Brooklyn dominated the second half in a 77-62 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Thursday night.

Jashaun Agosto pitched in with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Blackbirds (11-12, 5-6 Northeast Conference). Reserve Raul Frias sank three of the Blackbirds’ 11 3-pointers and scored 11. Raiquan Clark finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season.

LIU Brooklyn led 36-33 at halftime and just 43-40 after Collin Nnamene hit a jumper for the Mountaineers (5-19, 2-9) with 14:54 left to play. But Flowers answered with a layup and Julian Batts hit a 3-pointer and added a 3-point play to push the Blackbirds’ lead to 52-40. Mount St. Mary’s got no closer than seven points over the final 12:49.

Sophomore Jalen Gibbs hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 to lead the Mountaineers. Freshman Malik Jeffereson added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.