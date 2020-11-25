Florida Atlantic threw the ball away to end the game.
Sam Iorio had 16 points for South Alabama. Tyreke Locure added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Kayo Goncalves had eight rebounds.
B.J. Greenlee had 25 points for the Owls and Kenan Blackshear added 15 points and seven rebounds.
