Western Michigan led 30-25 at halftime but quickly fell behind in the second half. Kent State went up by 10 on a layup by Danny Pippen with 11:43 to go and a jumper from Antonio Williams gave them another 10-point lead at 9:36.

Anthony Roberts had 19 points for the Golden Flashes (13-5, 3-2). Williams added 15 points and six rebounds. Troy Simons had 12 points.

Western Michigan plays at Buffalo on Tuesday. Kent State plays Northern Illinois at home on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights