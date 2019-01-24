TOWSON, Md. — Brian Fobbs scored 18 points and hauled down eight rebounds, Jordan McNeill tossed in 12 points and had two steals and last-place Towson shocked preseason conference favorite Northeastern 75-72 Thursday night.

The Tigers (7-14, 3-5 Colonial Athletic Association) controlled the boards 40-22, which led to 18 second-chance points and a 48-20 advantage in the paint as they sliced away a nine-point Northeastern lead in the second half, took the lead for good with about 10 minutes to play and held on.

Fobbs drove down the right sideline and whipped a two-handed pass across the court to Allen Beatrand open at the top left of the 3-point arc for a swish and a 49-47 lead. Towson never led by more than nine down the stretch, but never let Northeastern closer than three.

Vasa Pusica and Bolden Brace scored 18 each to lead the Huskies (11-9, 5-3), who saw a four-game win streak end. Shawn Occeus, who averages 10 points per game, was held to four points on 1-for-7 shooting and picked up four fouls.

Towson, which has won its last two, faces CAA leader Hofstra next.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.