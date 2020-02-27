Desure Buie, who led the Pride in scoring entering the contest with 19 points per game, had only six points on 2-of-14 shooting.
The Tigers evened the season series against the Pride with the win. Hofstra defeated Towson 75-67 on Dec. 30. Towson finishes out the regular season against Northeastern on the road on Sunday. Hofstra finishes out the regular season against James Madison at home on Saturday.
