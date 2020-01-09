Fobbs and Betrand combined to scored 25 points in the first half as Towson led 47-25 after holding Drexel to 39% shooting. Fobbs finished 11 of 16 from the field, with four 3-pointers, and Betrand hit 9 of 15 shots. Fobbs has 16 career games with at least 20 points, including all three career games against Drexel.