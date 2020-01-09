Towson (8-9, 2-3 Colonial Athletic Association) shot 57% from the field, and had 17 assists and nine steals. Dennis Tunstall moved into sole possession of ninth on Towson’s career blocks list with his 98th.
Camren Wynter led Drexel (9-8, 2-2) with 22 pionts and Coletrane Washington added 17 points. James Butler had 10 points and nine rebounds.
