K.J. Jackson responded with a three-point play at 29 seconds but Fobbs made four straight free throws. Jackson hit another 3 to cut it to four with a couple seconds left but Fobbs finished it off with two more free throws.

Fobbs’ previous career bests were six treys and 32 points against the Retrievers one day short of a year ago, a game the Tigers won 80-76 in double overtime.

Nakye Sanders added 15 points for the Tigers (5-5), who made 6 of 12 3-pointers and shot 52% while going 13 of 15 from the foul line in the second half. Fobbs had 22 points after the break.

Keondre Kennedy had a career-high 15 points for the Retrievers (5-6), who also shot 52% but only made seven 3-points and 12 free throws. Daniel Akin and L.J. Owens had 13 points apiece and Jackson 12.

