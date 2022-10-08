Fofana runs for 3 TDs in first half, Navy routs Tulsa 53-21

Freshman Nathan Kent broke loose off a reverse for a 70-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter for Navy. It was Kent’s first collegiate play. Fofana added scoring runs from 47 , 15, and 11 yards in the second quarter as Navy built a 36-14 lead at halftime.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Daba Fofana ran for 113 of his 159 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to help Navy cruise to a 53-21 victory over Tulsa on Saturday.

Navy (2-3, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) rushed 69 times for 455 yards and completed just 2 of 8 passes for 35 yards. Vincent Terrell Jr. added 93 yards rushing and a score. Kent finished with 70 yards.

Davis Brin tossed a pair of touchdown passes in the first half that included a 76-yarder to Keylon Stokes for Tulsa (2-4, 0-2). Malachai Jones also made a leaping, two-handed grab between two defenders while falling into the end zone in the first quarter. Brin was 20-of-31 passing for 284 yards. Stokes had seven catches for 152 yards.