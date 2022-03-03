Jao Ituka had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Red Foxes (14-14, 9-10), whose six-game winning streak was snapped. Samkelo Cele added 13 points. Ricardo Wright had 11 points.
The Golden Griffins, who lost 71-70 against Marist on Feb. 12, evened the season series with the Red Foxes.
___
___
