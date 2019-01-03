EUGENE, Ore. — Bol Bol’s lone season at Oregon is over after nine games due to a left foot injury.

Bol announced on Twitter on Thursday that his college career was over.

The son of late former NBA player Manute Bol, Bol was considered one of college basketball’s top incoming freshman prior to the 2018-19 season and is projected as an NBA lottery pick.

Bol led the Ducks with 21 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocked shots per game. He shot 56 percent from the floor and 52 percent from the 3-point arc, also leading the Ducks.

Bol missed Oregon’s last four games due to the injury.

___

