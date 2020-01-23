Yet it also proved possible that even as the crowd cheered, the athletes zipped and scrapped, the band played, the music blasted, the score stayed tight to halftime and the crowd acknowledged past greats Rebecca Lobo and Sue Bird, with an all-star cast on hand that also included Tamika Catchings, you could sit amid all that energy and feel . . . sad.

Tennessee and Connecticut played on the same court as they used to do serially, 22 times between 1995 and 2007, as titans towering from New England and from the Great Smoky Mountains, yet as they had not since Jan. 6, 2007. That Saturday, 20-year-old Candace Parker scored 30 points with 12 rebounds and six blocks and four assists and one babbled-about dunk, after which Summitt said, “Candace is the best player in the game.”

AD

AD

Thirteen hard years later, Parker is a 33-year-old woman with a 2016 WNBA title she emotionally dedicated to the late Summitt, and here it went No. 3 Connecticut 60, No. 23 Tennessee 45. It went merely seven points in the third quarter and merely seven points in the fourth for Tennessee (15-4). It went smoothly for the Huskies (17-1), and at halftime Connecticut Coach Geno Auriemma and Tennessee Coach Kellie Harper appeared at midcourt to announce Connecticut’s donation to the Pat Summitt Foundation to fight Alzheimer’s disease.

But it went in an entirely different vein from how it used to go, long since Summitt canceled the series in summer 2007 and Summitt revealed a diagnosis of early-onset dementia in summer 2011 and Summitt died at 64 in summer 2016, leaving the national sports landscape short one pioneering, enthralling giant. So by Thursday night, Auriemma mentioned how it looked different down the sideline, different on the court, different for everything except that was Tennessee out there, in PMS 151 orange.

As to whether the 65-year-old kingpin with 11 national championships felt sad in the way anyone would miss a rival with a whopping eight titles, long after they contested four national championship games and two other Final Four games, well, Auriemma gave one hell of an answer.

AD

AD

“I don’t think ‘sad’ is the right word, because leading up to the game, you know, I thought a lot about that,” he said. “You know, leading up to the game, it was a lot about, you know, when you’re at our age, as a coach, and you’re still able to do this after all these years, when so many people that were our contemporaries are not, are not here with us any longer, it does make you kind of reflect back a little bit that things we used to take for granted, you know. For a while there it was, yeah, ‘When’s the Tennessee game?’ ‘Geno and Pat. Pat and Geno. Geno and Pat. Pat and Geno.’

“Yeah, it was like that for me leading up to the game. I was more” — pause — “yeah, like I’m fortunate to still be able to do this, and” — pause — “it wasn’t the same. I miss — I miss having her there. I miss looking forward to having her there. I don’t miss having to coach against her. I miss looking forward to it, for sure. For sure.”

Nothing rang quite the same. Harper, Tennessee’s first-year coach who used to be Summitt’s multiyear point guard in the 1990s, spoke of her team’s turnover plague, 27 this time, and said gently, “We’ve been talking about it. We’ve been watching it on film, emphasizing it, practicing it.” If they can fix it, she said, “We can have success against the top of the SEC,” with her realism striking, given how Tennessee used to define the top of the SEC.

AD

AD

Now Tennessee ranks behind its conference sisters No. 1 South Carolina, No. 9 Mississippi State, No. 12 Kentucky, No. 15 Texas A&M and No. 21 Arkansas, and Harper said of the Tennessee-Connecticut bout: “Is it a rivalry? Yeah, I don’t know. I don’t know. That’s a good question. Feels like it to me because that’s just the nature of it. It’s the U-Conn. game. It’s a big deal.” Crystal Dangerfield, a Connecticut player from Tennessee, saw “bodies hitting the floor, yelling out there, the crowd behind everything” and felt something.

Flecks of orange dotted the crowd, including a good patch just behind the Tennessee bench.

Yet Auriemma achieved accuracy when he said, “I don’t know that it felt any different than a Notre Dame game or a Baylor game or a Louisville game or a South Carolina game,” and when he said: “Things change, you know. Everything has kind of a cycle.” From the old Pat-and-Geno, Geno-and-Pat world, Auriemma remains with his gratefulness and his bromides either of the two might have said, including gazing at his team’s 23-for-73 shooting and saying, “How many shots you make should only determine how much you win by, not whether you win or not.”

AD

AD

That statement referenced the importance of hustle and mentality, and of course it sounded like something Summitt might say. Way back on Jan. 16, 1995, when they just got going and Auriemma hadn’t snared his first national title, No. 2 Connecticut beat No. 1 Tennessee, 77-66. Connecticut’s Kara Wolters said, “I never played in a physical game like this.” Auriemma said of the match, “It’s why you play and coach.” Summitt said: “Our problems were not physical. Connecticut was more mentally ready than we were.”

Twenty-five blurry years later, a night in Hartford reminded that things do change and that everything has a cycle and that you are always adjusting to that, no matter how ingrained it becomes. Years on, the programs might reconvene and the colors might reappear, and you might realize all over again how you miss one extraordinary Summitt.