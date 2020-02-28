“It’s just so much bigger than it was then,” Williams said this week by phone. “Nowadays, if you can get that at your school, you’ve got to do it — and you have to do a good job with it so they’ll come again.”

That’s where Maryland is this weekend, at the nexus of the college basketball universe. Yes, Terrapins fans might fret every time their team falls behind at the half (often) or when Turgeon doesn’t guard the inbounder (almost always), the nitpicking underbelly that dogs nearly every program. But with March about to dawn, the Terps lead the toughest conference in the country, and there’s no better place for college basketball to stage its signature event.

“Our fans,” forward Jalen Smith said, “they’re going to be so loud.”

College basketball is in the middle of a weird year. The names near the top of the polls have, for months, included Baylor, Dayton and San Diego State — which sound like a trio of No. 7 seeds poised to upset their way into the Sweet 16, not favorites to reach the Final Four. Florida State leads the ACC; North Carolina — North Carolina! — is last. The most interesting player, Memphis freshman James Wiseman, lasted three games before allegations of recruiting violations led him to withdraw from school and begin preparing for the NBA draft. Not much seems normal.

Yet in the midst of all that nonconformity, four teams will still reach the Final Four, one of them will win the national championship, and no one will look back and say, “Yeah, but 2019-20 was messed up.”

In a way, it’s a perfect time for Maryland to reassert itself nationally.

“We feel like we’re one of the best teams in the country,” sophomore guard Eric Ayala said back in December, long before the Terps had authored a résumé that showed just that.

“College GameDay” being on campus is an acknowledgment of Maryland’s standing. It might not be statistically important, nor will it improve the Terps’ seed in the NCAA tournament. But viscerally, it means something. To recruits. To fans. To the players themselves.

“College kids, they like what’s hot, and ‘GameDay’ is what’s a hot thing on Saturdays,” Williams said. “If you get it on your campus, that means you’re a really good program.”

So is that where No. 9 Maryland is, back as a really good program? There are naysayers, and some of the loudest are in the Terps’ fan base, which can be hard to satisfy — just as the fan base of any college program that has enjoyed success in the past can be hard to satisfy. It just depends on how you look at things. Either it’s unforgivable that the Terps trailed by 16 at halftime Wednesday night at Minnesota, or they showed both talent and heart in overcoming that deficit to win on Darryl Morsell’s three-pointer with less than two seconds remaining. Pick a side.

Whatever your view, this much is indisputable: Saturday night’s game against No. 24 Michigan State represents a chance to clinch at least a share of the Big Ten championship. (Remember, old Terps fans from the ACC days — in the Big Ten, whoever has the best record in the regular season is crowed the “champion,” while whoever runs the table at the subsequent tournament in Indianapolis is the “tournament champion.” That’s different from the ACC, where it’s reversed.)

Whatever the semantics, this is meaningful. The last time the Terps won even a share of a league championship was 2010, Greivis Vásquez’s signature season as the ACC player of the year, the last time Williams won the league’s coach of the year award, when Maryland lost an absolute grind of a second-round NCAA game against — checks notes — Michigan State. That’s part of Terps lore, a coach and a conference ago.

Two weeks ago, the Spartans hosted the Terrapins — and “GameDay” — in East Lansing, Mich. Back in the spotlight, even on the road, Maryland delivered a resounding win. But the last time — the only time — Maryland hosted “College GameDay” came 15 years ago, in 2005. Seth Greenberg, now a fixture on “GameDay,” was in just the second of his nine years as the head coach at Virginia Tech, holding a clipboard rather than a microphone.

And the Maryland-Duke series was still near its apex, a college basketball centerpiece that remained in the glow of the classics from the early 2000s, when the two programs faced each other in the Final Four and each won a national title. That night, with the “GameDay” crew on hand, Comcast Center rocked, and the Terps beat the Blue Devils in overtime.

“It can be a very, very tough place to play,” Williams said.

With the focus of the sport Saturday on College Park, it has to be. In the time since ESPN last visited, Maryland has endured Williams’s retirement and the transition to Turgeon. More importantly, it has endured unrest in the athletic department, first with the surprising and unsettling move from the ACC to the Big Ten, then with the upheaval that resulted from the death of football player Jordan McNair after he collapsed during an offseason workout.

The basketball program has always been what steadied the school. And this team has a chance to do more than that. The last outright conference title came in 2001-02, when Juan Dixon was the ACC’s player of the year and Williams won the coaching award, too. This year, Smith could be the Big Ten’s best player, and if the Terps take the league, Turgeon’s case for coach of the year would rival that of Penn State’s Patrick Chambers and Rutgers’s Steve Pikiell.

That ’01-’02 season, of course, ended in the national championship. Winning that colors a program for eternity. If it happened before, why can’t it happen again?

But the results in the NCAA tournament can’t be determined in February. What can be: the Terps’ standing as a program deserving of the sport’s most prominent position. Saturday night, here it comes. Embrace it — and the possibilities that await beyond.