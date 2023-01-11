Forbes' 31 lead Tulane over SMU 97-88

DALLAS — Jaylen Forbes recorded 31 points as Tulane beat SMU 97-88 on Wednesday night.
Stefan Todorovic finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for the Mustangs (6-11, 1-3). Efe Odigie added 20 points for SMU. In addition, Zach Nutall had 12 points and eight assists.
Tulane led SMU at the half, 34-33, with Cook (11 points) its high scorer before the break. Cook’s layup with 9:29 left in the second half gave Tulane the lead for good at 68-67.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Tulane hosts UCF and SMU hosts Cincinnati.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.