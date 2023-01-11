Forbes and Tulane host SMU

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tulane Green Wave (10-5, 3-1 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (6-10, 1-2 AAC) Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SMU -4.5; over/under is 150 BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits the SMU Mustangs after Jaylen Forbes scored 22 points in Tulane’s 87-76 victory over the Temple Owls. The Mustangs have gone 4-4 in home games. SMU allows 72.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Green Wave are 3-1 against AAC opponents. Tulane leads the AAC scoring 81.2 points per game while shooting 46.5%.

The Mustangs and Green Wave square off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zhruic Phelps is averaging 17.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SMU.

Forbes is shooting 42.2% and averaging 17.9 points for the Green Wave. Sion James is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tulane.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article