Forbes and Tulane win 95-90 in OT against Wichita State

Forbes was 8 of 12 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Green Wave (13-7, 6-3 American Athletic Conference). Cook scored his 20 points while shooting 6 for 14 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and added nine rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Kevin Cross shot 7 for 17 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points, while adding seven rebounds and five assists.