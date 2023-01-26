Forbes and Tulane win 95-90 in OT against Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. — Jaylen Forbes scored 25 points and Jalen Cook scored six of his 20 points in overtime as Tulane defeated Wichita State 95-90 on Wednesday night.
Jaykwon Walton led the Shockers (10-10, 3-5) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and six assists. Jaron Pierre Jr. added 18 points and seven rebounds for Wichita State. Kenny Pohto also recorded 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.