The Green Wave are 7-4 against AAC opponents. Tulane is fourth in the AAC scoring 73.1 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.
The teams square off for the 10th time this season in AAC play. The Green Wave won the last meeting 85-84 on Dec. 30. Jalen Cook scored 25 points to help lead the Green Wave to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 9.8 points. Josh Minott is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.
Cook is averaging 18.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Green Wave. Forbes is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Tulane.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.
Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.