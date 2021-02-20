Jaylen Forbes scored a career-high 30 points and had five steals for the Green Wave (9-9, 4-9), Jordan Walker scored 18 points with eight assists, and Gabe Watson scored 13.
The Knights have beaten Tulane twice this season with the other win coming in a 53-49 contest on Feb. 12.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.