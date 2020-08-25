Transfers typically sit a year at their new school, though Wake Forest had been seeking an NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility for both Wilkins and Daivien Williamson – who played for Forbes at his former ETSU program.
In a text message to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Forbes said Wilkins has been “cleared to play” while the school is awaiting a decision on Williamson.
The Winston-Salem Journal first reported Wilkins being immediately eligible.
Forbes is one of several coaches at new schools counting on transfer help in their first season. The Demon Deacons added five Division I transfers for next season, including graduates Ian DuBose (Houston Baptist), Jonah Antonio (UNLV) and Jalen Johnson (Tennessee).
