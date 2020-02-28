Tahj Eaddy scored a season-high 20 points for the Broncos (18-12, 5-10), whose losing streak reached six games. Giordan Williams added 11 points. Keshawn Justice had 11 points and nine rebounds.
The Gaels leveled the season series against the Broncos with the win. Santa Clara defeated Saint Mary’s 67-66 on Jan. 11. Saint Mary’s finishes out the regular season against Gonzaga on the road on Saturday. Santa Clara finishes out the regular season against Portland at home on Saturday.
