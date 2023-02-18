Ford, Fields power Arkansas State over Georgia State 75-70

JONESBORO, Ark. — Terrance Ford Jr. scored 22 points and Caleb Fields added 21 to propel Arkansas State to a 75-70 victory over Georgia State on Saturday.
Collin Moore and Brenden Tucker scored 18 apiece for the Panthers (10-18, 3-13). Moore added seven rebounds. Brenden Tucker had 18 points and Dwon Odom contributed 12 points and five assists.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Wednesday. Arkansas State visits Louisiana, while Georgia State hosts Appalachian State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.