Ford, Hutchinson run for two TDs each in Mocs' 38-20 win

CHARLESTON, Ill. — Ailym Ford and Preston Hutchinson each ran for a pair of touchdowns and Chattanooga defeated Eastern Illinois 38-20 on Saturday night.

EIU had a 10-7 lead after Jonah O’Brien’s 31-yard scoring toss to Nile Hill in the final minute of the third quarter but Ford’s 4-yard score put the Mocs (2-0), ranked 10th in the FCS coaches poll, in front for good.