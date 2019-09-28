The Mocs seized control in the second with four touchdowns and a field goal. Ibitokun-Hanks had scoring runs of 24 and 73 yards. He sandwiched his touchdown runs around a fake punt by the Catamounts’ Caleb Ferguson that resulted in a 69-yard touchdown run that narrowed the deficit to 20-14.

Western Carolina closed to 27-21 with 5:24 left before halftime, and 44-36 just before the end of the third. But Chattanooga kept up its offensive pressure with two TDs and a field goal in the fourth.

Connell Young led Western Carolina with 217 yards on 24 carries and the Catamounts finished with 497 yards offense.

