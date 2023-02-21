Ford leads Arkansas State against Louisiana after 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-18, 3-13 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (21-7, 11-5 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State visits the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Terrance Ford Jr. scored 22 points in Arkansas State’s 75-70 victory over the Georgia State Panthers. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 12-0 on their home court. Louisiana is second in the Sun Belt with 15.2 assists per game led by Themus Fulks averaging 6.3.

The Red Wolves are 3-13 in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State is ninth in the Sun Belt with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Omar El-Sheikh averaging 9.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Brown is averaging 19.3 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Greg Williams Jr. is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Louisiana.

Avery Felts is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 8.2 points. El-Sheikh is averaging 12 points and 10.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Red Wolves: 2-8, averaging 64.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

