Colbey Ross grabbed seven rebounds, made six assists and scored 24 points for Pepperdine (9-10, 2-3), which shot 20% (4 of 20) from beyond the arc. Kameron Edwards scored 17 points with nine rebounds and Skylar Chavez had 10 points.
Saint Mary’s faces San Francisco at home on Thursday. Pepperdine faces Santa Clara on the road on Thursday.
