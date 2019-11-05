Freshman Kyle Bowen hit 1 of 2 free throws with 4.4 seconds remaining for the Gaels, and Wisconsin had a chance to win it, but Aleem Ford’s deep 3-pointer at the buzzer was short.

Nate Reuvers tied a career high with 22 points and Brad Davison scored 16 for Wisconsin.

It was the Gaels’ first visit to the Sanford Pentagon, which will also welcome Minnesota and Oklahoma for a game on Saturday.

The Badgers shot 42.3% from the field while the Gaels finished at 39.3%. Saint Mary’s out-rebounded Wisconsin 36-28, including 13 on the offensive end, led by Mattias Tass with rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Saint Mary’s: The Gaels led 30-20 on Ford’s 3-pointer late in the first half but let that advantage slip away. Saint Mary’s was the second-ranked team in the West Coast Conference in the preseason, behind No. 8 Gonzaga.

Wisconsin: The Badgers were picked to finish sixth out of 14 teams in the Big Ten. Their conference opener is Dec. 7 against Indiana.

Saint Mary’s hosts Winthrop on Monday.

Wisconsin is home to Eastern Illinois on Friday.

