MORAGA, Calif. — Jordan Ford scored 28 points, Malik Fitts had 12 of his 14 in the second half Thursday night and Saint Mary’s defeated Pacific 78-66.

Ford’s 3-pointer with seconds left in the first half put the Gaels (15-9, 6-3 West Coast Conference) on top 42-39 at the break and they never trailed in the second half. Fits and Elijah Thomas hit 3-pointers to cap an 8-0 run for a 58-48 lead with 11:49 to play. A few minutes later Ford nailed a 3 and made three free throws and the lead was 13. Saint Mary’s had at least a three-possession advantage the rest of the way.

The Gaels made 4 of 6 3-pointers in the second half to finish 10 of 17 from distance (59 percent). Pacific, which made 4 of 5 in the first half, made just 2 of 6 in the second half. After shooting 67 percent in the first half, the Tigers shot 6 percent in the second.

Jahlil Tripp had 23 points and Roberto Gallinat 20 for the Tigers (13-12, 3-7), who were outrebounded 31-19. Jeremiah Bailey added 16 points but no other Tiger had more than four.

