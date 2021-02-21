Will Martinez added 10 points for Wagner.
Ramiir Dixon-Conover had 20 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Red Flash (6-15, 5-12). Giles added 13 points. Josh Cohen had 12 points and seven rebounds.
The Seahawks improve to 2-0 against the Red Flash this season. Wagner defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 67-52 on Saturday.
