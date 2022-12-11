Fordham faces Cent. Conn. St., seeks 10th straight home win

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-9) at Fordham Rams (10-1)
The Blue Devils have gone 0-5 away from home. Cent. Conn. St. ranks eighth in the NEC scoring 26.8 points per game in the paint led by Kellen Amos averaging 6.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 18.1 points and 3.3 assists. Khalid Moore is shooting 51.3% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for Fordham.
Amos is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 10.4 points for Cent. Conn. St..
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.