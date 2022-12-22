Fordham hosts Felder and VMI

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VMI Keydets (5-7) at Fordham Rams (11-1) New York; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -14; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits the Fordham Rams after Tony Felder scored 21 points in VMI’s 69-61 loss to the American Eagles. The Rams have gone 10-0 at home. Fordham ranks ninth in the A-10 with 13.4 assists per game led by Antrell Charlton averaging 4.7.

The Keydets are 0-5 on the road. VMI ranks ninth in the SoCon giving up 74.2 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry is shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 18.1 points and 3.3 assists. Khalid Moore is averaging 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Sean Conway is scoring 15.7 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Keydets. Asher Woods is averaging 14.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the last 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 10-0, averaging 77.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Keydets: 4-6, averaging 77.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

