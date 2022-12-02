Fordham hosts Forbes and Tulane

Fordham Rams (7-1) at Tulane Green Wave (5-2)
The Rams are 0-1 in road games. Fordham ranks fourth in the A-10 shooting 36.7% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cook is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 0.0 rebounds for the Green Wave. Forbes is averaging 18.0 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 38.9% for Tulane.
Darius Quisenberry is averaging 17 points and 3.4 assists for the Rams. Khalid Moore is averaging 14.4 points for Fordham.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.